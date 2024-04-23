Ranveer Singh files FIR against viral AI-generated deepfake video

Ranveer Singh has filed an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell against a social media handle that reportedly posted the AI-generated deepfake video of the actor criticizing PM Narendra Modi.

A spokesperson of the actor stated, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Ranveer Singh.”

A recent video of Ranveer Singh had been doing the rounds of the internet which used the actor’s video from his Varanasi visit but dubbed it with an AI-enabled audio.

After Aamir Khan, Ranveer’s video surfaced online in which he is purportedly heard voicing his political views and criticising Modi. While the video appears genuine, the audio is of an AI-enabled voice clone of Ranveer.

A day after the fake video went viral, Ranveer took to social media and warned his followers, “Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn.(Beware of deep fake)”

Before Ranveer, actor Aamir Khan too fell prey to a similar deepfake video where the actor was seen talking about his political preference during the election season.

“We want to clarify that Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections,” Mr Khan’s spokesperson had said in a statement.

The spread of actors’ deepfakes underlines the potential role AI-generated videos and audio clips may have this election season in India. (Agencies)

Also Read: Veteran Bollywood actress Mumtaz insists on lifting ban from Pakistani actors and singers

Also Watch: