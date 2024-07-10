Decade of Fashion Transformation: A Timeline of Revolution

The collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, Bangladesh, where garment factories were located, was a devastating event. It resulted in the loss of over 1,100 lives and left around 2,500 workers injured, many severely.

This tragedy, among the worst in industrial manufacturing history, brought attention to the usually hidden realities of garment production: where and under what conditions clothes are made.

Carry Somers, the owner of the sustainable brand Pachacuti, and designer Orsola de Castro founded the non-profit organization Fashion Revolution after the Rana Plaza disaster.

A decade later, it has become the largest fashion activism campaign globally, operating in over 100 countries.

The inaugural Fashion Revolution Day introduced #InsideOut, the predecessor to the Who Made My Clothes? Campaign in 2014. It urged consumers, designers, and retailers to reflect on where their clothes come from and gain deeper insights.

Participants were encouraged to wear their clothes inside out, snap a photo, and share it using #insideout across social media. The initiative drew tens of thousands of participants from over 60 countries in its first year.