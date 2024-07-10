Guwahati Flooding: 300 Assam Residents Protest Recurring Monsoon Floods

GUWAHATI: At least 300 residents of Rukminigaon gathered on the street on Wednesday, July 10, to protest the ongoing flooding issues in their area.
The demonstration showed their frustration with the frequent waterlogging problems that have significantly disrupted their daily lives.
The protest started around 9 am, with residents expressing their concerns about the poor drainage systems and the inadequate response from local authorities.
They carried signs and chanted slogans, urging the government to address their problems and take quick action.
A local resident said that they had been facing these issues for years and nothing seemed to change. Every monsoon, their homes and streets would get flooded, making it impossible to lead a normal life.
The protesters called on the municipal authorities to take immediate action to address the flooding and implement long-term solutions to prevent it from happening again.
The body of an 8-year-old boy who fell into a drain in Guwahati, Assam, and was swept away on July 4 was found on the morning of July 7, ending the search operation in grief. The parents, Hiralal and his wife, identified the body at Guwahati Medical College.
According to a report from June 17, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Guwahati, including Anil Nagar and Chandmari. This significantly disrupted normal life, with streets submerged and making it difficult for residents and commuters across the city.
Meanwhile, seven more people died in state on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 92 this year due to floods, landslides, and storms.
Although the number of affected people has decreased to 1.77 million, the situation is still critical, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
According to the ASDMA bulletin, the latest deaths occurred in the Cachar (2), Dhubri, Dhemaji, South Salmara, Nagaon, and Sivasagar districts of Assam.
Floods have caused 79 of the deaths, while landslides and storms are responsible for the rest.
