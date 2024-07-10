Guwahati Flooding: 300 Assam Residents Protest Recurring Monsoon Floods

GUWAHATI: At least 300 residents of Rukminigaon gathered on the street on Wednesday, July 10, to protest the ongoing flooding issues in their area.

The demonstration showed their frustration with the frequent waterlogging problems that have significantly disrupted their daily lives.

The protest started around 9 am, with residents expressing their concerns about the poor drainage systems and the inadequate response from local authorities.

They carried signs and chanted slogans, urging the government to address their problems and take quick action.