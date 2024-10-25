Deepika among world’s top 10 most beautiful women!

A study led by renowned celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, evaluated how closely different actors’ facial features align with the Golden Ratio. The study uses the ‘Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi,’ an ancient mathematical formula used to measure facial symmetry and perfection. While Jodie Comer of Killing Eve topped the women’s list - Deepika Padukone is the only Indian who has featured amongst the 10 most beautiful women in the world.

While this speaks volumes about her magnificent and dynamic persona, her beauty is undoubtedly the most alluring aspect that sets her apart from others. While she has proven it time and again, science has also confirmed it, as she is among the 10 most beautiful women in the world as per Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

Yes, Deepika Padukone has made us proud once again, adding another featured list to her credit, globally. She is the only Indian actress to have secured a place in the top 10 list of the most beautiful women in the world. Notably, Deepika has made her mark on a list that features international beauties like Jodie Comer, Zendaya, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian, to name a few.

The evaluation of beauty is calculated scientifically through the Golden Ratio. The Golden Ratio is used to identify the ‘most attractive’ facial features. In 2023, Dr. Julian De Silva unveiled a list of celebrities with the highest Golden Ratio scores. The study uses the ‘Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi,’ an ancient mathematical formula to measure facial symmetry and perfection. Deepika received a score of 91.22% and ranked 9th among the world’s most beautiful women. This speaks volumes about Deepika’s unmatchable charm, which not only captivates on screen but is also recognized by science. It is believed that facial features aligning with this ratio are perceived as aesthetically pleasing due to their visual balance.

On the list of most handsome men, Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as one of the most handsome actors globally, has now earned scientific recognition for his looks as well. Shah Rukh Khan secured the 10th spot, achieving an impressive facial symmetry score of 86.76%, making him the only Indian actor on the list. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Not involved in day-to-day operations’: Ekta Kapoor issues statement on case filed under POCSO Act

Also Watch: