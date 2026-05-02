Deepika Padukone Resumes Shoot for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Deepika Padukone, who announced her second pregnancy a few days back, is busy working on big films. On Friday, leaked pictures from the sets of her new film King surfaced online. The multi-starrer film is led by Shah Rukh Khan and is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. SRK and Deepika are currently shooting in South Africa, and leaked pictures from the film’s set, featuring the two actors, surfaced online.

The undated pictures dropped on Friday morning after an X user shared them, stating that the crew are in Cape Town shooting for a song sequence. The pictures show Deepika, dressed in a floral-print long dress, walking on the set. Shah Rukh, styled in an unbuttoned grey printed shirt with salt-and-pepper hair, takes her by the hand as they walk. Other crew members are also seen around the pair. The pictures were soon shared by fan clubs and film buffs on Instagram, Reddit and other social media platforms. On Reddit, fans praised the two actors’ chemistry and looks. One commented, “Why the hell is it looking like a Renaissance painting?” Another added, “Great styling for both.”

One fan particularly praised Deepika, “My eyes always land on Deepika even if she’s not in focus in the pic, even when I haven’t read the caption to expect her in the pic. She’s something else, man, look at her.”

Shah Rukh was also praised for looking so stylish and fit at 60. “SRK looking incredible for 60. He doesn’t need all the CGI they end up using in the final product. Hopefully they tone that s**t down, but since this is obviously a flashback, I’m guessing they won’t,” argued one fan. Another wrote, “SRK looks amazing, better than Jawaan and Pathaan looks.” (Agencies)

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