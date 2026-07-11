Delhi High Court upholds Rajpal Yadav’s conviction in cheque bounce cases, refuses probation

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the conviction of Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav in multiple cheque bounce cases, affirming the trial court’s judgment and refusing to extend the benefit of probation in view of his conduct during the proceedings. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed Yadav’s revision petitions and upheld the sentence awarded by the trial court under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The High Court directed that the amount of Rs 2.25 crore already deposited before the Court and released to the complainant shall be adjusted while computing the liability payable by Yadav.

The Court further ordered that the actor shall undergo three months’ imprisonment in each of the seven cheque bounce cases, with all the sentences running concurrently. It also directed him to pay the fine imposed by the trial court, observing that failure to pay the fine would entail six months’ imprisonment. The Court granted Yadav two months’ time to either comply with the judgment or avail of legal remedies before the appropriate forum.

The High Court also declined to grant Yadav the benefit of probation, taking into consideration his overall conduct during the litigation, including repeated violations of undertakings furnished before the Court. (ANI)

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