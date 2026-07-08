2008 Delhi serial blasts: High Court refuses bail to ‘Indian Mujahideen’ operative Peerbhoy

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to alleged Indian Mujahideen media cell head Mansoor Asghar Peerbhoy in the 2008 Delhi serial bomb blasts case, holding that the seriousness of the allegations, the prima facie material against him and the advanced stage of the trial outweighed his prolonged incarceration of nearly 17 years as an undertrial.

The HC also directed the trial court to conclude the trial within eight months, in line with the Supreme Court's earlier directions.

A Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Madhu Jain dismissed Peerbhoy's appeal challenging the rejection of his third bail application by the trial court.

The High Court clarified that its observations were only for deciding the bail plea and would not influence the final adjudication of the criminal trial. It directed the trial court to proceed with and conclude the trial within eight months, as mandated by the Supreme Court in its order dated April 30, 2026.

The HC Bench noted that although the appellant had remained in custody for a considerable period, the trial had reached its concluding stage, with only two prosecution witnesses remaining. It held that releasing him at this juncture could adversely affect the ongoing proceedings.

Rejecting the plea based on prolonged incarceration, the Bench observed that the long period spent in custody, by itself, was insufficient to justify bail in a case involving synchronised terrorist attacks that resulted in the deaths of 26 people and injuries to 135 others. It said the allegations related to offences of the gravest nature, carrying punishments extending up to the death penalty.

The Court further held that while considering a bail application, it must balance not only the appellant's right to personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution but also the right to life and safety of ordinary citizens, having regard to the role attributed to the accused in the alleged terrorist conspiracy. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi High Court orders restoration of Cockroach Janta Party's X account