Delhi: Kishore Kumar Memorial Club Organises a Tribute Program

New Delhi: Kishore Kumar Memorial Club organized a musical tribute program in memory of Kishore Kumar recently at Pyarelal Bhawan Auditorium, New Delhi. The program was inaugurated by EIL Director Sanjay Jindal and P.K. Gupta by jointly lighting the lamp. Art promoter Lala Ram, C.P. Sharma and Meri Delhi Chairman Rajesh Gupta attended the program as special guests. The founder general secretary of the organization, Kamal Dhiman, said that the organization organizes musical programs every year in which opportunities are provided to emerging singers from all over the country.

The 22nd Kishore Kumar Award ceremony was also organized under the guidance of the founder of the organization, Kamal Dhiman, which Dr Kamal Pathak, Registrar, IP University, attended as the chief guest and for his 'outstanding contribution to art, music and society', Bhupinder Bhupi (pop singer), Shammi Narang (voiceover artist and anchor), Dr Harish Bhalla (art and culture promoter), Naveen Khandelwal (CA and writer), Dolly Narang (singer), Chander Prakash (businessman and social worker), Sadhna Bakshi (professor), Vijay Malik (ex DGM EIL), Rakesh Sharma (station superintendent), Rosie Ahluwalia (Bollywood designer), Rudraksh Gupta (advocate), Ravikant Sharma (President, Brahmin Federation) and P.K. Malhotra (businessman and social worker) were honoured with Kishore Kumar Kala Ratna and Samaj Ratna awards for their outstanding contribution.

In this program chaired by Praveen Sharma, an exhibition of the best and rare photographs of Kishore Kumar was also organized and art direction was handled by Vice President D.C. Maurya and Ashish Kaushal, which was highly appreciated by the audience. Under the stage management of Baijnath Gosa, emerging singers paid their tribute by singing Kishore Kumar's songs, in which Sunil Gadhiya, Dr Sunit Sekhri, Nadeem, Indu Thakur, Deepak Verma, Gaurav Vats, Rajiv Kapoor, Shriju Premarajan, Pradeep Pallavi, Mumtaz Mirza, Ishita, Khushi, Subhash Sarin, Dr Tahir Hussain, Shalu Arora, Hari Shankar, Pratishtha and Atul were especially liked. Pop singer Bhupi mesmerised the audience by singing Kishore Kumar's songs.

This program held in the memory of Kishore Kumar was conducted by I.P. Singh Baba, music direction was done by Do-Re-Mi director Satish Popli and sound management was handled by Linkers, which was highly appreciated by the audience. Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Petronet LNG, GAIL, Oil India, EIL, Nikita Publications and Meri Delhi provided special support in making the program successful. Many personalities like Deepak Sharma, lyricist Pradeep Sharma Khusro, Ramesh Nautiyal, Pankaj Mathur, Arun Khemani, Vishal Agnihotri, Dr. Durgesh Tripathi, Nalini Ranjan, Ram Avatar Sharma, P. Rakesh, Keshav Prasad Sen, Dr. Sachin Bharti, Luv Kumar Bhardwaj, Amit, Prashant, Devendra participated in this program.