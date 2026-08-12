Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers Reunite After 16 Years for Camp Rock 3 Premiere

This reunion was in the making for 16 years. Demi Lovato joined her former costars from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas at the Los Angeles premiere of Camp Rock 3 on Monday, August 10.

Lovato, 33, made a striking appearance in a bronze lace-up vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress. The Jonas Brothers also opted for sleek Giorgio Armani designs- Kevin, 38, wore a gray suit with a white T-shirt; Joe, 36, chose a pink sweater vest paired with black trousers; and Nick, 33, styled a blue-gray suit with an off-white collared shirt.

The four musicians originally starred together in Disney Channel's hit 2008 movie Camp Rock and its 2010 sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. The franchise centred on Mitchie Torres (Lovato), a shy singer-songwriter attending an elite music camp where her mother, Connie (Maria Canals-Barrera), worked as the resident cook. Across the films, Mitchie navigated camper life and built a romance with boy-band star Shane Gray (Joe), who performed alongside his brothers in the fictional group Connect 3.

For Camp Rock 3, Lovato and the Jonas Brothers serve as executive producers and will reprise their original roles, with Disney confirming a special cameo appearance by Lovato. Maria Canals-Barrera is also set to return as Connie.

The third instalment introduces a fresh lineup of young talent to lead the franchise. Camp Rock 3 stars Liamani Segura as the "bold and determined" Sage and Malachi Barton as "camp bad boy" Fletch. The ensemble cast also includes Lumi Pollack, Sherry Cola, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklyn Pitts, and Ava Jean. Camp Rock 3 premieres August 13 on Disney Channel and streams August 14 on Disney+. (Agencies)

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