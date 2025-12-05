Priyanka Chopra expresses pride as Jonas Brothers celebrate 20 years

Priyanka Chopra shared an emotional note for Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers were honored for 20 years in music at Hollywood’s TCL Theatre.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Priyanka expressed immense pride in Nick, calling him the most sincere, talented, and hardworking person she knows. She wrote that watching him perform alongside his brothers and “cementing their legacy” was a powerful moment for her. She also thanked him for always including and honouring her, extending congratulations to the Jonas Brothers for a milestone she described as well deserved.

During the ceremony, the brothers reflected on their journey, with Joe noting how they once walked around Hollywood dreaming that “maybe one day” they would be honoured there — a moment that came sooner than they ever expected.

Priyanka and Nick’s relationship began after meeting at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, followed by their first major public appearance at the Met Gala. Nick proposed in London on Priyanka’s birthday in July 2018, and they married that December in dual Hindu and Christian ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. (IANS)

