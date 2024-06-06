Demi Moore and Joe Jonas Spark Romance Rumors After Cozy Lunch in France

Is something brewing between Demi Moore and Joe Jonas? The 61 year old actress and the 33 year old singer have reportedly been getting cosy. The closeness is being widely speculated by the media which has claimed that a friendship is evidently blossoming between the two with a touch of ‘flirtiness’.

The ever-charming Moore has been spotted having lunch with the boy band member recently and sources are describing their friendship as a ‘new bond.’

Joe Jonas recently garnered a lot of attention for his much public break up with ex-wife Sophie Turner. The singer was reportedly dating model Stormi Bee after announcing separation from Turner. After a whirlwind romance for nearly five months, sources claimed they’ve called it quits.

Joe is now being linked to Demi Moore. While some reports hinted at a blossoming romance, a reliable source close to the situation refuted romance rumours and stated that the two just met up for a friendly lunch. The pair, connected through mutual friends, enjoyed a recent lunch date at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

This sighting comes on the heels of the screening of Moore’s buzz-worthy horror film, The Substance at Cannes.The actress even hosted the amfAR gala at the festival– an event where Joe, alongside his brother Nick, made a surprise appearance.

At the gala, Joe sprang a surprise as he went on stage for an impromptu performance. His brother Nick was anyway scheduled to perfrom at the event but Joe’s performance had host Moore dancing to the beats of “Cake by the Ocean”. Onlookers state that the energy at the event was contagious and had the crowd swaying and which made the veteran star dance along with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh during the song.

Later, Moore and Joe were seen enjoying a meal together, along with Joe’s brother Kevin and supermodel Heidi Klum, reported People. Demi has been previously married three times before. She was married to Freddy Moore from 1981-85, Bruce Willis from 1987- 2000 and Ashton Kutcher from 2005- 2013. (Agencies)

Also Read: Sharmin Segal Responds to Criticism of Her Acting in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'

Also Watch;