Denim Trends from the 90s That Still Influence Fashion Today

Looking ahead to 2025, it's clear that grey denim is becoming the new blue. This neutral color is versatile enough for any season, offering a fresher look than blue and a softer alternative to black.

Grey denim pairs well with many colors and clothing items. Last runway season in New York and Europe, grey denim was everywhere, seen in bootcut, slim, and low-rise jeans, as well as skirts, dresses, and jackets.

Designers showcased various ways to style grey denim during the FW24 runway season, setting the trends for next year.

Amid big, bold fashion statements like Pharrell Williams' cowboy style for Louis Vuitton and LaPointe's feather-trimmed and cutout jeans, there were also quieter yet equally impactful denim trends during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion season.