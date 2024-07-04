Denim Trends from the 90s That Still Influence Fashion Today

Looking ahead to 2025, it's clear that grey denim is becoming the new blue. This neutral color is versatile enough for any season, offering a fresher look than blue and a softer alternative to black.
Grey denim pairs well with many colors and clothing items. Last runway season in New York and Europe, grey denim was everywhere, seen in bootcut, slim, and low-rise jeans, as well as skirts, dresses, and jackets.
Designers showcased various ways to style grey denim during the FW24 runway season, setting the trends for next year.
Amid big, bold fashion statements like Pharrell Williams' cowboy style for Louis Vuitton and LaPointe's feather-trimmed and cutout jeans, there were also quieter yet equally impactful denim trends during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion season.
It's 2024, yet the love for '90s denim remains strong.
Millennials still vividly remember the decade's cultural impact, with its iconic pop culture moments and influential entertainers shaping fashion trends. TV sitcoms and music videos played a crucial role in defining styles, influencing consumer choices.
Even the White House adopted a more casual dress code, and runway models became prominent figures in media.
From the unintentional normcore style sparked by comedians and world leaders to the baggy outfits favored by hip-hop artists, here's a nostalgic look back at the most memorable denim trends of the '90s.
When Nirvana's second album "Nevermind" burst onto the mainstream music scene in 1991, lead singer Kurt Cobain's thrifted sweaters and ragged, patched-up jeans became the epitome of teenage angst.
Their style offered a stark contrast to the flashy and exaggerated looks of '80s rock bands, who favored leather pants and cropped tees.
Bands like Pearl Jam and Soundgarden embraced Cobain's aesthetic, popularizing old Levi's, DIY fashion, and flannel shirts as symbols of disillusioned youth. This era continues to inspire brands such as R13 and Dsquared2 today.
While the term "supermodel" gained popularity in the '80s, it was during the '90s that models like Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Claudia Schiffer became household names. Shows like MTV's "House of Style" and George Michael's 1990 music video for "Freedom" propelled them into the spotlight.
Their casual off-duty styles, often featuring jeans and a T-shirt, became as influential as the high-fashion looks they wore on runways. Cindy Crawford's impact on denim was particularly notable in her 1992 Coca-Cola commercial, where she sported a white tank top and cutoff shorts, further cementing their influence in everyday fashion.
