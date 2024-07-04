Arunachal's CM Pema Khandu Pledges Connectivity for All Unlinked Villages

ITANAGAR: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the Arunachal Pradesh government is dedicated to achieving the goal of a "Developed Arunachal" by focusing on comprehensive and inclusive development strategies.
He also mentioned that all the villages in Arunachal Pradesh that are not yet connected will be linked to administrative headquarters.
Taking to X, he wrote, “Efforts will be made to ensure that even the most remote areas have access to essential services and infrastructure.
According to the Union Ministry of Rural Development, 135 out of 455 villages in the state still need to be connected.
He also promised to fully implement the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) in the state, calling it one of the greatest reforms in the history of the education sector.
Khandu stated that the complete implementation of NEP-2020 would promote universal access to quality education and improve learning outcomes across the state.
He mentioned that they want their students to be equipped with 21st-century skills necessary for their personal and professional growth.
Last year, the Arunachal Pradesh government spent about Rs 1,300 crore on developing the infrastructure of government schools across the state.
Khandu added that this comprehensive approach will address current educational challenges and prepare the state's youth to be competitive and capable in a rapidly changing world.
Meanwhile, the Itanagar-Jote State Highway Arunachal Pradesh's first and only state highway, remains closed due to landslides at multiple locations causing significant inconvenience for residents of Sangdupota circle under Papum Pare district.
The landslides have blocked the stretch between Itanagar and Baat village. This forces people to rely on Ganga village-Batt-Jote route which is also in poor condition.
The ongoing road closure. The inadequate condition of alternative routes underscores the challenges faced by people in this region.
As monsoon season progresses there is urgent need for effective measures. These measures must prevent such incidents. Moreover, they should ensure maintenance of crucial roadways.
