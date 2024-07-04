Arunachal's CM Pema Khandu Pledges Connectivity for All Unlinked Villages

ITANAGAR: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the Arunachal Pradesh government is dedicated to achieving the goal of a "Developed Arunachal" by focusing on comprehensive and inclusive development strategies.

He also mentioned that all the villages in Arunachal Pradesh that are not yet connected will be linked to administrative headquarters.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Efforts will be made to ensure that even the most remote areas have access to essential services and infrastructure.

According to the Union Ministry of Rural Development, 135 out of 455 villages in the state still need to be connected.