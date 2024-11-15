Dev Patel shares magazine cover with Nicole Kidman and Zendaya

Dev Patel was recently seen sharing magazine cover space with the likes of Nicole Kidman and Zendaya after having a great year at the cinema with the release of his directorial debut Monkey Man. Dev was featured in the annual Hollywood Issue of Vanity Fair magazine. Others on the cover included Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, and Zoe Saldana. Each of these stars has had a great year in cinema with multiple projects earning critical acclaim.

For the magazine cover shoot, Dev Patel was spotted in a dapper brown suit as he looked directly at the camera. Beside him is Nicole Kidman with whom he shared screen space in Garth Davies’ Lion. Nicole played his adoptive mother. The film is special for the actor as Dev got his first Academy Award nomination and BAFTA win in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Talking about tasting success with his latest features, Dev Patel spoke about “Monkey Man”, a film that has seen a lot of controversies given the nature of its story. He spoke about making “Monkey Man” despite suffering physical injuries and a challenging shooting schedule in the middle of lockdown.

Dev told Vanity Fair, “My hand broke on the first or second day of that shoot. I found a doctor online that was putting screws into bones in Jakarta. We managed to get a [medical] jet so that the insurance company wouldn’t red flag it as breaking our [COVID] bubble. I came back to work the next day and we carried on. It was a way to avoid having this cast put on my hand because we wouldn’t be able to afford painting it out. A baptism by fire.”

In “Monkey Man”, Dev portrays an underdog street fighter who ends up becoming a vigilante superhero. His character fights against the mighty and rich who oppress the downtrodden and are also responsible for his mother’s death.

“Monkey Man” also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Aditi Kalkunthe and Makarand Deshpande in key roles. (Agencies)

Also Read: Actress Priyanka Chopra lauds Dev Patel for ‘impressive debut’ as director with ‘Monkey Man’

Also Watch: