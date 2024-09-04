‘Devara: Part 1’: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor tease fans with new poster

Keeping fans on their toes, makers of the much-anticipated Jr NTR-starrer ‘Devara: Part 1’ unveiled a new poster. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor teased fans with the poster of a new song titled ‘Daavudi’.

New dance number ‘Daavudi’, composed by the music maestro Anirudh Ravichander.

The poster features the sizzling chemistry of NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor. Sharing the post, Janhvi wrote, “Are you guys ready? #Daavudi. Video Song out on September 4th. An @anirudhofficial Musical. #Devara #DevaraOnSep27th.”

The song ‘Daavudi’ will be out on September 4.

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s presentation, ‘Devara: Part 1’ is set to release on September 27, 2024. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in significant roles.

Recently, on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, the makers shared a glimpse of Saif’s character, Bhaira.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is handling the theatrical distribution of the film in the northern region, had earlier teased fans with a picture of Saif on his Instagram, hinting at revealing the actor’s look.

Now, NTR Arts has officially released a short video showcasing Saif Ali Khan’s character in the film. (ANI)

