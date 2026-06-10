‘Dhamaal 4’ First Posters Unveiled; Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi Return for Another Comic Adventure

Fans of the hit Dhamaal franchise have a big reason to cheer. Actor-producer Ajay Devgn has teased Dhamaal 4 by sharing new posters that hint at a fun-filled treasure hunt adventure.

Taking to Instagram, Devgn unveiled a poster featuring himself and Sanjay Mishra. The caption read, “Inn dono ka hai ek hi goal, to get their hands on gold.” The poster carries the tagline, “The Adventure Awaits!”, suggesting a race to find hidden treasure.

Another poster shows Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi on a beach with their heads sticking out of the sand. Sanjeeda Shaikh appears between them, while crabs and a treasure map hint at the film’s chase-driven plot. The poster features the tagline, “CHASE STARTS NOW!”

The third poster highlights an action-packed jungle scene. Riteish Deshmukh is seen hanging mid-air, tangled in vines, while a monkey and a shocked-looking Anjali Anand add to the chaos. The poster teases fans with the line, “HUNT BEGINS SOON!”

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 promises the same mix of comedy, confusion and adventure that made the franchise popular.

The film also stars Esha Gupta, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan. (ANI)

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