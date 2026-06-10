Anupam Kher congratulates PM Modi on completing 12 years in office

Actor Anupam Kher has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of a major milestone in Indian politics, as Modi is set to become the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India.

Speaking to ANI, Kher called it a historic moment for Indian democracy. He said Modi’s long tenure reflects not only his leadership abilities but also the strength of democracy and the trust people have placed in him over the years.

Kher noted that maintaining public support for such a long period is not easy and requires consistent hard work, a clear vision, the courage to make difficult decisions, and dedication to the nation.

The veteran actor described Modi’s journey as inspiring, saying it proves that a person from an ordinary background can rise to the highest office in the country through determination, hard work and commitment. He added that Modi continues to remain a symbol of hope for millions of Indians.

Highlighting the country's progress, Kher pointed to advancements in technology, financial inclusion, rural infrastructure and India’s growing influence on the global stage. He said the world now views India with greater confidence and acknowledged the contributions of scientists, entrepreneurs, youth, soldiers and citizens in the nation’s development.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on the achievement, Kher praised Modi’s energy, administrative skills, efficiency and dedication to public service. He called the milestone a historic accomplishment and wished him good health and strength to continue serving the nation.

Kher concluded by extending his congratulations once again and expressing his hopes for the country’s continued progress under Modi’s leadership. (ANI)

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