Dhanush’s Fan Meet Sparks Political Speculation Ahead of Chennai Event

Dhanush is reportedly meeting members of the women's wing of his fan association in Chennai on Sunday, October 25. It comes at a time when changes within his fan network have grabbed attention, with speculation mounting over whether the actor could eventually enter politics.

According to PTI, the gathering is expected to bring together more than 3,000 women office-bearers and volunteers at a private engineering college on the outskirts of Chennai. Banners and posters featuring the actor have been put up at the venue ahead of the event, as per Hindustan Times.

Several supporters have travelled from different parts of the city to attend the gathering. One attendee told PTI, "My name is Sophia, we are coming from Villivakkam. We were invited here for an event, but our main reason for coming in this pouring rain is to see Dhanush sir."

Another fan said, "I came here to see Dhanush. I have seen his movies many times, but this is the first time I am going to see him live. I am so eager and excited to watch him."

A fan from Triplicane also expressed her admiration for the actor. "I am a big fan of his. From childhood, I watch all his movies. I am so excited to see him."

The meeting follows the reorganisation of the actor's fan association, which has been renamed Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam, meaning Dhanush Welfare Movement. The change was formally approved at a meeting of the organisation's executives in Coimbatore on October 14.

The association has also introduced a new emblem featuring Dhanush with folded hands against a prominent red star.

The word Iyakkam means movement or organisation in Tamil. The change has attracted attention because actor-politician C Joseph Vijay had earlier transformed his fan network into Vijay Makkal Iyakkam before launching his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in February 2024.

However, Dhanush has not announced any plans to enter into politics.

The discussion surrounding Dhanush has intensified following reports that he recently travelled to New Delhi to meet political leaders. Some reports have also referred to the possibility of a political outfit named Tamizhaga Ezhuchi Kazhagam, but neither the purpose of his reported visit nor any plans to launch a party have been officially confirmed. (Agencies)

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