Dharmendra recovering, says Sunny Deol’s team; Esha deol slams media over fake news

According to the latest update on Dharmendra’s health, the veteran actor is ‘recovering and responding to treatment.’

When IANS contacted Sunny Deol’s team, they shared an update on the actor’s health, stating, “Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life.”

In an official statement, the team had shared, “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

False reports about Dharmendra’s death began circulating on social media late last night. Several celebrities and eminent political leaders fell prey to the death hoax and shared condolence messages online. However, the veteran actor’s family intervened to put an end to the rumours.

Refuting the various reports of veteran actor Dharmendra's demise, actress Esha Deol has shared the health update of her father, confirming that he is currently stable and recovering in the hospital.

Taking to social media, Esha penned, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery. Esha Deol."

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also visited their father at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, along with other celebs such as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Dharmendra, who was reportedly put on a ventilator, is believed to be suffering from breathing difficulties. (IANS)

