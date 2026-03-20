'Dhurandhar 2' Sparks Debate: Religious Leaders Accuse Film of Fueling Communal Tensions

The release of the film ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ has triggered fresh controversy, with religious leaders raising concerns over its content and portrayal of communities. On Thursday, the All India Muslim Jamaat chief Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi and Chief Mufti of Uttar Pradesh (Shahi Mufti UP) Maulana Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain accused film-makers of fuelling divisions between Hindus and Muslims for commercial gain.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Barelvi said, “Look, after watching the film ‘Dhurandhar 2’, it feels that everything shown in it is based on false stories. And everything built on such fabricated stories is also false. Some people associated with the film industry, especially directors, seem to have only one motive: To make money. In the race for money, they are creating divisions between Hindus and Muslims and trying to create disputes. They want to end the harmony and brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims.”

Echoing similar concerns, Maulana Husain questioned the legitimacy of films dealing with sensitive subjects without verification.

He told IANS, “First of all, our country has its agencies and the judiciary. Until the judiciary or these agencies confirm or take action, no one has the right to make such images or films targeting a specific community. I would also like to clarify that terrorism has no religion.

“Terrorism and crime are a form of mental disorder; anyone can commit them, but there must be proof and evidence. For all of this, there is judiciary and also agencies who do all the investigations. But, going against the court, agencies and making such films especially targeting Muslims, is unconstitutional and unlawful.”

Despite the controversy, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has made a strong start at the box office. The film held preview shows on March 18 ahead of its official release on March 19 and reportedly earned Rs 75 crore worldwide on its opening day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

However, cancellations and delays of several preview shows in India may lead to refunds, potentially affecting final figures.

The film has attracted attention not only for the performance by the actors but also for the controversies surrounding it. From court petitions and public outrage to debates over its political undertones, ‘Dhurandhar’ has remained in the headlines. (IANS)

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