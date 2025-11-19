‘Dhurandhar’: Ranveer Singh to bring down ‘Wrath of God’

The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, giving fans their first full look at the spy thriller.

The four-minute-and-eight-second trailer introduces all key characters one after another. It begins with a brutal torture scene that brings in Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, aka ‘Angel of Death,’ who promises to “bleed India with a thousand cuts.”

R Madhavan appears as the Indian spymaster Sanyal, who believes that entering enemy territory is the only way to stop the threat. Akshaye Khanna is seen as Rehman Dakait, a sharp and dangerous figure, while Sanjay Dutt joins the team of villains as SP Chaudhary Aslam. In the latter part of the trailer, Ranveer enters as the man who is sent to counter them. The rest of the trailer is packed with action scenes, gunfire and fast-moving shots.

Speaking about the film, Ranveer Singh said in a press note, “(The Wrath of God) We wanted to create a feature presentation that’s at par with any film in the world. Our attempt was to level up in every aspect of the cinematic process to create a film that we as Indians can be proud of.”

‘Dhurandhar’ is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is set to release in theatres on December 5, 2025. (ANI)

Also Read: Jack White, Post Malone, Lil Jon to headline NFL’s Thanksgiving Day