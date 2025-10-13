Diane Keaton passes away at 79; Bollywood, Hollywood celebrities pay tribute to the Oscar winner

The world of cinema is mourning the loss of one of its most cherished icons: Diane Keaton. The Oscar-winning actress, best known for her unforgettable performances in Annie Hall, The Godfather trilogy, and Something’s Gotta Give, passed away on October 11 at the age of 79 in California. While reports suggest she had been dealing with age-related issues, the exact cause of her death remains undisclosed.

Following the heartbreaking news, tributes poured in from both Hollywood and Bollywood, with celebrities around the world remembering Keaton’s wit, charm, and creative brilliance that defined an era of filmmaking.

Bollywood’s leading ladies expressed their admiration for the legendary star through moving social media tributes. Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the first to honour Keaton. Sharing stills from her favourite Keaton films, The First Wives Club, Marvin’s Room, Annie Hall, and Something’s Gotta Give, Kareena wrote, “Rest in glory. Thank you for your joyful performances.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a photo of Keaton on her Instagram story with the caption, “Queen.” Actress Ileana D’Cruz also joined in, revealing that she planned to rewatch The Family Stone in Keaton’s memory.

Sonam Kapoor shared snippets from Keaton’s films and interviews, writing, “My favourite of all time. I feel this loss deeply. You were incomparable.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar remembered Keaton’s authenticity, calling her “a symbol of independence, eccentricity, and humour,” and added, “I’ve always loved outspoken women. Diane Keaton was all of that and more.”

Across the Atlantic, Keaton’s Hollywood co-stars and friends paid tribute to the actress who redefined onscreen vulnerability and style. Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred with Keaton in Marvin’s Room, called her “one of a kind, brilliant, funny, and unapologetically herself.” He added, “I had the honour of working with her at 18. She will be deeply missed.” Her Book Club co-star Jane Fonda described Keaton as “a spark of life and light… constantly giggling at her own foibles, limitlessly creative and uniquely human.”

Bette Midler, who shared the screen with Keaton in The First Wives Club, wrote, “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. She was hilarious, original, and completely without guile. What you saw was who she was.” (Agencies)

