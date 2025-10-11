Bollywood star Deepika Padukone opens up on leaving ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has finally addressed the controversies surrounding her departure from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Reports suggested that Deepika, who recently became a mother, requested eight-hour work shifts, and when the filmmakers couldn’t accommodate her, she chose to step away from the projects. In a conversation with CNBC TV18, Deepika spoke about the double standards in the film industry, saying, “By virtue of being a woman, if that’s coming across as pushy, so be it. But it’s no secret that many male superstars have been working eight hours a day for years without it ever making headlines. Many of them work Monday to Friday and take weekends off.”

She also highlighted the need for better structure in the industry: “While we call it an industry, we haven’t really functioned like one. We are very disorganized, and I think it’s time we bring in some system.”

On whether she feared consequences for standing up for what she believes is fair, Deepika said: “I’ve faced this at many levels, even regarding pay. I’ve always fought my battles silently, and sometimes they become public. But fighting with dignity and quietly is how I approach things.”

A few days ago, the makers of “Kalki 2898 AD” officially announced her exit: “After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways with Deepika Padukone. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Looking ahead, Deepika will be seen in Atlee’s “AA22xA6” opposite Allu Arjun, and in “King” alongside Shah Rukh Khan. (Agencies)

