Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet break up?

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet no longer together? Don't think so? Recently, a rumour has been circulating around that the duo has ended the relationship, but the beauty mogul has quietly shut down all those speculations.

Amid the spreading rumours, Kylie chose to answer without saying a single word. After Timothée Chalamet posted the trailer of his new film Marty Supreme on Instagram, the 28-year-old dropped a like, showing that things are still good between them.

The online rumour started when Chalamet was not spotted at Kris Jenner’s elaborate James Bond-themed 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos’ Beverly Hills mansion. With Kylie attending the celebration solo, fans started speculating that they are no longer together. The rumours further escalated after Chalamet, in a recent Vogue interview, denied commenting on his relationship, "I just don’t have anything to say."

According to a report by People, multiple sources close to the couple said that they are “great” and still very much together. Reportedly, the actor missed Kris Jenner's party due to his busy schedule as he is filming Dune: Part Three overseas.

It is said that the duo makes a lot of effort to see each other every few weeks and is reportedly planning to reunite for the holidays. An insider also stated that Kylie recently travelled to London and New York to meet Chalamet on set, "They’re really in love." (Agencies)

