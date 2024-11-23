Did Vijay Deverakonda confirm his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna?

Vijay Deverakonda has confirmed that he is not single. During a recent interaction on a chat show, the actor commented that he was committed, even though he did not mention the name of his lady love.

Ever since Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna featured in Geetha Govindam in 2018, speculations have been rife about their offscreen romance. Fans have loved their onscreen chemistry, and the duo subsequently featured in Dear Comrade (2019) as well. Fans have believed that the two have been dating for a while, even though the two have never confirmed the news.

Fans got excited when during the promotions of “Animal” (2023), Vijay said, ‘What’s up re’ during a phone call with Rashmika on a chat show. The call convinced fans that they were a couple.

Vijay is currently busy on a promotional spree for his latest music video, Sahiba, helmed by Jasleen Royal and co-starring Bollywood actor Radhikka Madan. During a chat with Curly Tales, he was quoted saying, “I am 35 years old. You think I will be single?” Vijay also talked about love and its meaning to him. The actor shared, “I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn’t unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticised.”

While Vijay did not mention who he is dating, fans went on an overdrive on social media, assuming that the actor was talking about Rashmika.

One such internet user said, “Finally it happened, I knew that these two will get married, after all these people are the best couple. ...... But I really like Rashmika Mandana.”

Another hopeful fan predicted, “Shadi hogi inki bhot jldi (they will get married soon),” whereas another comment read, “Geetha govindam movie time se Humko Pata Hai aur kuchh naya hai. (We know from the time of Geetha Govindam, its not new)” While Vijay has not confirmed his relationship with Rashmika, his recent admission about his relationship status may just break a few hearts.

Rashmika, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of “Pushpa 2” where she is paired opposite Allu Arjun and will reprise the character of Srivalli once again. (Agencies)

