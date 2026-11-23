Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh questioned restrictions imposed on his songs during his Ahmedabad concert, alleging "double standards" in the treatment of Indian and international performers. He also shared a light-hearted moment with a female fan who joined him on stage during the show.

Performing at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026, as part of his RuPay Aura India Tour, Diljit compared the objections to his songs with the reception given to British band Coldplay, which performed at the same venue last year. Recalling that Coldplay's concert had inspired him to perform at the stadium, Diljit questioned why the band could sing its song 'A Sky Full of Stars', including the line "I'm feeling drunk and high", without facing objections, while his own songs attracted criticism. "Why these double standards?" he asked, highlighting what he described as unequal treatment of Indian artists. In another moment from the concert, a female fan approached Diljit on stage and attempted to kiss him. The singer initially raised his arm as she leaned towards him, but later allowed her to kiss him on the cheek before she left the stage. A video shared by Team Dosanjh on Instagram showed the interaction. Reacting to the fan's appearance on stage, Diljit joked, "Thank you for coming up on my show. My English is not handsome, I am handsome." He then resumed singing and presented her with a gift before she hugged and kissed him on the cheek. (IANS)

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