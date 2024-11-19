Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he is a ‘fan of Gujarat government’

After Diljit Dosanjh made headlines by giving a befitting reply to Telangana government during his concert, the Punjabi sensation now shared that he will stop singing songs about alcohol if all states ban liquor.

He also shared that he is a fan of “Gujarat government” as liquor is banned in the state. His remarks came after the Telangana government directed him not to promote alcohol, drugs, and violence in his songs ahead of his Hyderabad concert.

During his latest concert in Ahmedabad, he said: “Even today I won’t sing any song about alcohol. It’s because Gujarat is a dry state. If liquor is banned here, I am a fan of Gujarat government. I openly support Gujarat government for this. You close liquor shops across the country, I will stop singing songs on alcohol,” he added. Diljit spoke about lending his voice to several devotional songs and how no one is talking about that. “I have sung dozens of devotional songs. I released two devotional songs in the last 10 days. But no one is talking about that. Everyone on TV is only talking about ‘Patiala Peg’,” said Diljit.

“Let’s start a movement. If all states declare themselves as dry state, from the next day, Diljit Dosanjh will stop singing songs on alcohol at live concerts. I have another offer. Declare dry day for a day in whichever city I perform, I won’t sing songs about alcohol,” said the singer. Diljit performed in Ahmedabad on November 17. His next stop is Lucknow after which he will be performing in Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh. His tour will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati. The Punjabi sensation had given a befitting reply to Telangana government during his concert on Saturday. The Telangana government had sent him a notice instructing him to not perform songs that promote alcohol, drugs, and violence. According to NDTV, several clips from Diljit’s Hyderabad concert went viral on social media, as he tweaked the lyrics of a bunch of his famous songs, following the government’s directive. (IANS)

