Gujarat Medical Student Ragged In College, Dies After Being Made To Stand For Hours

GANDHINAGAR: The tragic death of Anil Methania, an 18-year-old first-year medical student from GMERS Medical College in Dharpur Patan, Gujarat, has sparked a massive debate about ragging in educational institutions.

Third-year students allegedly forced Anil to stand for three hours during a tense "introduction" session, which led to his collapse.

Anil tragically passed away despite being hospitalized and recording a statement with the police. This incident, which has shaken Gujarat to its core, is a grim reminder of the persistence of ragging in educational institutions.

According to senior police officer KK Pandya, the student's father filed a complaint, leading to the registration of an accidental death case.