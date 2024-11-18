National News

Gujarat Medical Student Ragged In College, Dies After Being Made To Stand For Hours

Third-year students allegedly forced Anil Methania to stand for three hours during a tense "introduction" session, which led to his collapse.
GANDHINAGAR: The tragic death of Anil Methania, an 18-year-old first-year medical student from GMERS Medical College in Dharpur Patan, Gujarat, has sparked a massive debate about ragging in educational institutions.

Anil tragically passed away despite being hospitalized and recording a statement with the police. This incident, which has shaken Gujarat to its core, is a grim reminder of the persistence of ragging in educational institutions.

According to senior police officer KK Pandya, the student's father filed a complaint, leading to the registration of an accidental death case.

Meanwhile, Tripura Medical College (MC) reported a similar ragging case in October, accusing 18 first-year students of ragging their peers.

After a student going by the name of Roopesh Kumar Jha filed a complaint, the TMC Principal, Dr. Arindam Datta, registered an FIR under Section 4 of the Tripura Educational Institution (Prevention of Ragging) Rules.

During the investigation, two students, Ayubir Debbarma and Samplai Debbarma, allegedly insulted and abused Dr. Datta. All 18 accused students had been suspended and were fined collectively Rs. 10 lakhs.

