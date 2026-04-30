Diljit Dosanjh thanks Jimmy Fallon for giving him ‘a platform to represent his culture’

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has expressed gratitude and heartfelt thanks to international show host Jimmy Fallon for giving him “a platform to represent his culture”, as he appeared on the show ‘The Tonight Show.’

Leaving fans thrilled, Diljit was seen meeting Jimmy in the green room as the host entered his room to greet him.

Sharing the video on social media, Diljit expressed gratitude and warmth towards Fallon, writing, “@jimmyfallon Brother you have such A Positive Aura About You.. Thank You So Much For Giving us a Platform to Represent Our Culture ONE LOVE.”

Diljit even brought his signature style and immense energy to the global stage as he taught the traditional ‘bhangra’ moves to American host Jimmy Fallon just before appearing on his show.

Dressed in a sharp suit, Diljit was captured mid-step, clapping and demonstrating the lively dance form as Fallon joined in, grooving to the Punjabi beats.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor had shared Diljit Dosanjh’s video from his appearance on the international show and called herself a “forever fan girl”.

In the video, Diljit was seen in a striking all-black traditional Punjabi ensemble paired with a turban, lighting up the stage with his signature dance moves on the song “Morni.” (IANS)

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