Emma Stone and Chris Pine Team Up for Romantic Comedy ‘The Catch’

Universal Pictures has officially set a release date for its upcoming romantic comedy ‘The Catch’, locking in May 21 next year and confirming that Emma Stone and Chris Pine will headline the film after closing their deals.

The project, directed by Dave McCary, is described as a two-hander rom-com, though specific plot details remain under wraps, as per Deadline.

The announcement follows earlier reports that Pine was in early talks to join Stone, with the film gaining momentum once both actors formally came on board.

The screenplay for The Catch was originally penned by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin, with a more recent draft by Jen Statsky (Hacks) and Travis Helwig.

According to Deadline, Stone had been considering multiple projects for the fall but shifted her focus after reviewing the latest script draft. Once Pine joined the cast, the film was greenlit for production later this year.

Production duties are being handled by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine through 21 Laps, alongside Michael H. Weber. (ANI)

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