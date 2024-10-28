IIT Guwahati Hosts Review Meeting To Advance Underwater Technology Research And Development In India

GUWAHATI: The Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Guwahati, under the Technology Innovation & Development Foundation (TI&DF), recently hosted a review meeting of the Department of Science & Technology (DST).

The event marked a milestone in India’s growing leadership in underwater technologies, showcasing TIH’s cutting-edge research, collaborative innovations, and contributions to national marine capabilities.

Distinguished leaders from the science, technology, and maritime industries attended the meeting, emphasizing the significance of underwater R&D in India and reaffirming TIH’s pivotal role in this sector.