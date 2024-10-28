IIT Guwahati Hosts Review Meeting To Advance Underwater Technology Research And Development In India

GUWAHATI: The Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Guwahati, under the Technology Innovation & Development Foundation (TI&DF), recently hosted a review meeting of the Department of Science & Technology (DST).
The event marked a milestone in India’s growing leadership in underwater technologies, showcasing TIH’s cutting-edge research, collaborative innovations, and contributions to national marine capabilities.
Distinguished leaders from the science, technology, and maritime industries attended the meeting, emphasizing the significance of underwater R&D in India and reaffirming TIH’s pivotal role in this sector.
Distinguished Attendees
The meeting brought together eminent figures across various sectors, each contributing their expertise toward the advancement of underwater technologies. The event’s notable guests included:
Dr. Sanjay Nayak – Co-founder of Tejas Network, a leader in telecommunications and networking equipment, Dr. Nayak’s experience in indigenous network innovations highlights the importance of India-led technological advancements.
Prof. Pankaj Jalote – Founding Director of IIIT Delhi, known for his contributions to computer science and engineering, Prof. Jalote’s academic expertise provides valuable insights into research-driven innovation.
Dr. Asokendu Samanta – Senior Vice President of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), Dr. Samanta represents an institution crucial to maritime safety, quality standards, and regulatory frameworks, making his perspective vital to discussions on underwater technologies.
Shri Amar Kumar – Scientist B at the Department of Science & Technology, Shri Kumar’s participation underscored DST’s commitment to advancing India’s technological infrastructure, including the field of underwater technology.
Mr. Gilbert V. A. – Founder of Neel Diving School in Cochin, Mr. Gilbert is a pioneer in underwater diving training in India. His experience in the diving industry, particularly in underwater welding and maintenance, contributes to the development of skilled professionals for India’s maritime sector.
Hosts and Felicitations
The DST Review Meeting was hosted by Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof. S.K. Dwivedy, Project Director at TIH, Dr. Sajan Kapil, Asst. Project Director at TIH, Mr. N. N. Dutta, CEO at TIH and Prof. N. R. Mandal, Chair Professor at TIH. The hosts have been instrumental in driving TIH’s vision of pioneering underwater technology through strategic collaboration and research.
Under their leadership, TIH has become a hub for researchers, scientists, and industry professionals working together to push the boundaries of underwater innovation.
As part of the event, Prof. Jalihal and Prof. Dwivedy extended their heartfelt felicitations to the esteemed guests, expressing gratitude for their contributions to science, technology, and underwater research. Each guest received a token of appreciation, acknowledging their dedication to the development and support of TIH’s mission.
This gesture reinforced the collaborative spirit at the heart of TIH’s initiatives, highlighting the importance of partnerships in advancing underwater technologies that impact India and beyond.
Ceremonial Diver Certification
One of the event's most notable highlights was the ceremonial certification of two divers who completed TIH’s prestigious Underwater Welding Course, a collaborative program offered by TIH and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) at the Neel Diving Institute in Cochin.
Designed to address the needs of the marine industry, this course equips divers with specialized underwater welding skills, a critical component of India’s offshore and coastal infrastructure maintenance. By setting a national benchmark in underwater welding, TIH is actively contributing to India’s self-reliance in maintaining underwater structures and promoting maritime safety.
This certification ceremony was a proud moment for TIH, showcasing its commitment to developing skilled talent and setting new standards in underwater operations.
Strategic Importance of Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Guwahati
As one of India’s foremost research hubs in underwater technology, TIH at IIT Guwahati holds unique strategic importance. Situated in Guwahati, the Gateway to Northeast India, TIH has successfully bridged technological and academic connections with some of the most remote and less developed areas of the region.
This positioning not only aids in fostering scientific and technological advancement in the Northeast but also empowers local communities through knowledge sharing, skill-building, and collaboration.
TIH is empowering the Northeast to reach a global audience by facilitating research, training, and technological collaboration. With world-class facilities for conducting research, training skilled manpower, and collaborating with leading global agencies, TIH serves as a vital centre for bringing the Northeast’s technological and research capabilities to global prominence.
By focusing on the Northeast’s unique geographic, cultural, and resource attributes, TIH fosters innovation that is both nationally significant and internationally competitive, positioning the region as a growing contributor to cutting-edge underwater and maritime technologies.
Key Areas of TIH’s R&D in Underwater Technologies
India’s maritime geography and expanding underwater industries demand specialized solutions for sustainable resource management, environmental protection, and infrastructure development. Recognizing this need, IIT Guwahati’s TIH is at the forefront of pioneering research in underwater technologies, establishing India’s prominence in the field.
During the DST Review Meeting, attendees explored TIH’s core areas of research, which are designed to tackle complex challenges in underwater environments:
Underwater Repairing and Maintenance: TIH’s collaboration with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and Neel Diving School has enabled it to set benchmarks in underwater welding and repair, addressing a critical need in India’s maritime and offshore sectors. The Underwater Welding Course, hosted at the Cyber Physical Base in Neel Diving Institute, provides specialized training in underwater repair techniques. This program empowers divers with essential skills to conduct safe and efficient repairs, ensuring the integrity and longevity of underwater infrastructure.
Design and Development of Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs): TIH is actively involved in the design and development of ROVs, which play an essential role in remote underwater operations. These vehicles enable researchers and industry professionals to perform tasks like data collection, inspection, and maintenance in challenging underwater environments. TIH’s ROVs are designed for high maneuverability and precision, making them suitable for a range of applications, from underwater exploration and resource assessment to environmental monitoring.
Underwater Vision Engineering for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs): TIH’s advancements in underwater vision engineering enhance AUV capabilities, supporting high-resolution imaging, object detection, and navigation in complex underwater terrains. By equipping AUVs with sophisticated visual processing, TIH is enabling autonomous operations that contribute to exploration and research in remote oceanic areas. These AUVs offer critical insights for sectors such as marine biology, environmental conservation, and resource management, marking a new era in autonomous underwater research.
Underwater Communication, Monitoring, Surveillance, Intelligence, and Tracking (CMSIT): One of TIH’s most impactful areas of research is its CMSIT solutions, which support seamless underwater communication, monitoring, and tracking. These systems are integral for national security, enabling real-time data transfer, surveillance, and tracking of underwater assets. By enhancing underwater communication and monitoring capabilities, TIH is contributing to a robust framework for secure, efficient, and sustainable underwater operations across multiple industries.
Importance of Underwater Technology Research and Development
The importance of advancing underwater technology in India cannot be overstated. As a nation with over 7,500 kilometers of coastline and vast marine resources, India’s security, environmental sustainability, and industrial growth are closely tied to its marine territories.
However, underwater environments are challenging to navigate and require advanced technology solutions that prioritize resilience, accuracy, and operational safety. Underwater technologies are crucial in addressing these demands, helping India protect its coastline, sustainably manage marine resources, and contribute to global marine research.
TIH’s research and development efforts in underwater technology are aligned with these national needs, emphasizing practical solutions and sustainable practices. From environmental monitoring systems that track changes in water quality to ROVs that enable safe underwater exploration, TIH’s innovations are setting new standards in the field. By driving advancements in underwater robotics, vision engineering, and CMSIT, TIH is helping India become more self-reliant in underwater technologies and positioning it as a global leader in this domain.
Laboratory Tours and Technology Showcase
The DST Review Meeting included tours of TIH’s advanced laboratories, where guests observed ongoing projects and cutting-edge technologies in action. These labs showcase the latest developments in underwater technology, allowing attendees to witness firsthand the innovations that are shaping India’s underwater capabilities. Highlights from the lab tours included:
Underwater Robotics and Vision Engineering: TIH’s robots, inspired by marine life, demonstrate impressive agility and energy efficiency. These biomimetic robots are designed to perform complex tasks while minimizing environmental impact, making them ideal for applications in marine research and conservation.
Corrosion-Resistant Materials: TIH’s advancements in materials science focus on creating corrosion-resistant materials that can withstand harsh underwater conditions, ensuring safety and durability for offshore structures.
Environmental Monitoring Systems: Equipped with sophisticated sensors, TIH’s environmental monitoring systems provide real-time data on water quality, contributing to sustainable marine resource management and environmental protection efforts.
Underwater 3D Printing: One of the most innovative technologies at TIH, underwater 3D printing, enables the on-site production of structural components, allowing repairs and construction to occur directly in underwater environments. This technology, crucial for offshore and underwater industries, saves time and resources by producing customized components in situ, enhancing the flexibility and efficiency of underwater operations.
Project Investigators’ Interactions
The Review Meeting facilitated discussions between the panel and Project Investigators (PIs) leading TIH-funded projects. These conversations allowed the panel to gain an in-depth understanding of the research objectives, methodologies, and progress of various projects. Key takeaways included:
Research Objectives and Methodology: PIs shared insights into their projects, each addressing specific challenges in underwater technology. The presentations included methodologies, experimental findings, and next steps, providing a comprehensive look at the research efforts being made to support India’s underwater R&D goals.
Community and Environmental Impact: Many of TIH’s projects aim to create positive outcomes for coastal communities and the environment. By promoting sustainable resource management and environmental monitoring, these projects have the potential to improve the livelihoods of communities that depend on marine resources.
Commercial Viability and Future Prospects: The panel explored opportunities for commercializing these technologies, emphasizing the potential to incubate startups that can bring TIH’s innovations to market. This discussion highlighted TIH’s goal of fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem that drives growth in underwater technology, creating new jobs and advancing India’s blue economy.
Concluding Remarks
The DST Review Meeting at IIT Guwahati’s Technology Innovation Hub marked a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of leadership in underwater technology. Through continued collaboration with DST, academia, and industry partners, TIH is poised to make lasting contributions to underwater exploration, environmental conservation, and coastal security. This event underscored TIH’s commitment to bridging the gap between research and application, strengthening India’s position in the global underwater technology landscape.