Dior announces Bollywood star and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor as their new brand ambassador

Bollywood star and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor has been named as the ambassador of Dior. The French luxury fashion house announced on Thursday. Sonam is the latest ambassador for collections dreamed up by Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The announcement comes following her attendance at the French luxury couture label’s Spring/Summer 2025 showcase at Paris Fashion Week in September this year. The move is being viewed as the label’s growth plans in the Indian market. Talking about her association with Dior and her new role as an ambassador with the French luxury fashion house, Sonam Kapoor said in a statement, “It’s an honour to be a part of Dior’s story as they continue to push the boundaries and redefine creativity and elegance in the world of fashion. Each of their collections present a truly unique vision with intricate craftsmanship, celebrating heritage in a way that deeply resonates with my own sense of style. This partnership is another step in the beautiful cultural synergy that has connected Dior and India over the years, and I’m excited to see where we take it next.”

Proud sister Rhea Kapoor shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “The first South Asian Global Ambassador, I’m so proud of my sister and her immense impact on taking Indian fashion global with her love for fashion, passion for people who work in fashion and her respect for each and every aspect of the industry.” While Sonam Kapoor has been on an acting sabbatical since the birth of her son, she remains one of the most popular faces in India and has a sizeable fan following of 35 million followers on Instagram. (Agencies)

