Director Abhinav Kashyap accuses Salman Khan of disrespecting Om Puri

Dabangg” director Abhinav Kashyap continues to make serious allegations against Salman Khan. After accusing the actor of bad behaviour, Kashyap has now alleged that Khan mistreated veteran actor Om Puri on the sets of “Dabangg”. The war of words between Salman and Abhinav has grown more heated and contentious in recent months, with Kashyap recently calling Khan a “criminal.”

In new allegations, Kashyap has accused the actor of altering the movie to reduce the screen presence of actors Mahie Gill and Om Puri, ultimately forcing the latter to consider quitting the film.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Kashyap recalled the time when Khan refused to touch Puri’s feet in a scene, saying, “I won’t touch his feet.”

Due to Khan’s refusal to touch the veteran actor’s feet, Kashyap said that he had to rewrite the scene multiple times, which end up angering Puri

“Then I went to Om Puri with the revised scenes and he got angry with me. He asked me if Salman has asked to change the scenes. He went and spoke to Salman. He told him, ‘Salman, why do you do this? Allah has given you so much why do you eat up everybody’s role?’ and Salman just sat there. Om Puri refused to do the role, and Salman said very rudely to him, ‘Nahi karna jao kuchh aur karo (If you don’t want to do this, then leave the film),’” Kashyap said.

Further, Kashyap said that Puri agreed to continue working on the film only because of him.

“Om Puri ji was angry. I went to him to give it a last shot, and I told him that I would really like to have him in my film. He asked me if it is my first film, and when I said yes, he said I will do this for you,” the filmmaker added.

In addition to the shocking revelation, the director alleged that Khan’s interference went so far that he cut out all of Arbaaz’s role and most of Mahie Gill’s character. In the movie, she played the role of Arbaaz’s love interest and had limited screen presence.

Speaking further, Kashyap revealed that he initially offered Mahie the lead role of Rajjo, but was unable to find a hero. When Arbaaz joined the project, a lot of changes were made, and Sonakshi Sinha was cast as the lead instead.

Saying that Mahie was treated unfairly in the movie, Kashyap regretfully said, “I had originally offered Mahie to play the role of Rajjo (female lead which marked the acting debut of Sonakshi Sinha) but I was not able to find a hero at that time. Then Arbaaz came in as producer and then hero was cast and everything else happened. Then I offered Mahie to play role of Arbaaz’s love interest in the film and she didn’t question me. She took whatever money was given to her. They treated her unfairly.” (Agencies)

