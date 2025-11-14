Director Sundar C opts out of Rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar173

In news that has sent shockwaves, ace director Sundar C, who was to direct Superstar Rajinikanth's next film, tentatively being referred to as #Thalaivar173, has now announced his decision to opt out of the project.

On Thursday, Sundar C issued a statement saying he was making the difficult decision to step back from the project due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances."

Sundar C, who is one of Tamil cinema's finest commercial film directors, in a statement titled "A Heartfelt Note to My Dearest Fans and Well-Wishers", wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I share some important news with you. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project, #Thalaivar173."

The director went on to say,"This venture, featuring the legendary Superstar Thiru. Rajinikanth Avl and to be produced by the illustrious Ulaghanayagan Thiru. Kamal Haasan Avl, was indeed a dream come true for me. In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams."

Stating that his association with the two icons went back a long way, the director said, "I will always hold them in the highest regard. The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me. They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward."

"I thank both of them from the bottom of my heart for considering me for this magnum opus," he told the superstars of Tamil cinema. (IANS)

