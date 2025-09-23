Crowds don’t always convert into votes: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday said that large crowds at political rallies should not be mistaken for votes, emphasising that the reality applies equally to all leaders, including Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai after a consultation meeting with senior functionaries of his party, Haasan said, “It is for sure, not all of them will get converted into votes. It is applicable to all leaders.”

When asked specifically if his remark was aimed at actor-politician Vijay, Haasan clarified that it was a general observation.

He said, “When it is applicable to all leaders, how can we exclude Vijay? It is applicable to me and every leader in India. You may attract a crowd, but that will not all turn into votes.”

On whether he had any advice for the TVK Chief, Haasan said, “Go on the right path, proceed with courage and do good for the people. This is my appeal to all leaders.”

The Rajya Sabha MP also observed that criticism was part of public life, pointing out that even “aspiring actors in cinema were not spared from it.”

Haasan’s remarks come amid criticism from the DMK and other parties that the massive turnout at Vijay’s rallies may not necessarily translate into electoral support.

Recently, Vijay, at a rally, urged his “followers to remain honest, work for the people and stay committed to building the right kind of leadership.”

Haasan, who launched his political journey in 2018 and contested the 2021 Assembly elections, noted that experience had shown him that “crowd-pulling was only the beginning, and that sustained grassroots work would ultimately decide votes.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, TVK chief and actor Vijay hit out at Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, accusing them of halting Tamil Nadu’s progress.

Speaking in Tiruvarur, Vijay compared the state’s development to a chariot left immobile by the ruling DMK leadership.

“What is the Chief Minister and his son doing now? Instead of letting the Tamil Nadu chariot run smoothly, he has tied it all around, leaving it stuck, without moving an inch. He even takes pride in this, as if it were a matter of pride for him,” Vijay said. (ANI)

Also Read: Karnataka High Court adjourns Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ release to June 10

Also Watch: