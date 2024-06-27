Discover Brat Green: The Must-Have Shade Dominating Social Media

"Brat" — a term that quickly became linked with the bright green of its simple album cover in a short period.

Following in the footsteps of Bottega Veneta’s Kelly green, Valentino’s PP pink, and Gucci’s Ancora red, Charli XCX has fully embraced a color that permeates contemporary life.

Online, fans are spotting the musician in unexpected places like sticky notes, slightly overripe avocados, traffic cones, Shrek, and even a budget bathroom bin.

And come to think of it, wasn't Zendaya's press tour wardrobe for Challengers subtly influenced by the Brat aesthetic? What about Chappell Roan appearing as the Statue of Liberty at the Governors Ball? Or the iconic green witch in Wicked and the Green Lady of Brooklyn?