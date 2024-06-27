Maldives Climate Minister Arrested for 'Black Magic' Plot Against President Muizzu

MALE: Maldives police have arrested Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem, the state environment minister, on accusations of using "black magic" against President Mohamed Muizzu. Saleem was arrested on Sunday in the capital, Male, along with two others.

The police have not provided specific details about the arrest but said she will be held for a week pending investigation.

The local media outlet, the Sun, reported that there are claims Shamnaz was arrested for practicing black magic on President Mohamed Muizzu.