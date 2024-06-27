Maldives Climate Minister Arrested for 'Black Magic' Plot Against President Muizzu

MALE: Maldives police have arrested Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem, the state environment minister, on accusations of using "black magic" against President Mohamed Muizzu. Saleem was arrested on Sunday in the capital, Male, along with two others.
The police have not provided specific details about the arrest but said she will be held for a week pending investigation.
The local media outlet, the Sun, reported that there are claims Shamnaz was arrested for practicing black magic on President Mohamed Muizzu.
While sorcery is not a criminal offense in the Maldives, it can lead to a six-month jail sentence under Islamic law.
Shamnaz holds an important position in the country, which is dealing with severe impacts from climate change. UN experts have warned that rising sea levels could make the Maldives uninhabitable by the end of the century.
Shamnaz's ex-husband, Adam Rameez, who used to work closely with President Muizzu, has also been suspended. He has been away from the President for several months. The arrested minister is a mother of three, including a baby under one year old.
Additionally, Shamnaz's sibling and another suspect were detained on June 23. Both were reportedly remanded in custody for seven days after appearing in court. The suspects include Shamnaz's younger sibling and the alleged sorcerer.
According to the news agency AFP, traditional ceremonies thought to bring good luck or harm to opponents are widely practiced across the Maldives. In a related incident, a 62-year-old woman was murdered by three neighbors on Manadhoo in April 2023 after being accused of practicing black magic.
This information came from the Mihaaru news site following a thorough police investigation, AFP reported.
The police said there was no evidence that the victim practiced sorcery. In 2012, police intervened at an opposition political rally, claiming the organizers had thrown a "cursed rooster" at officers raiding their offices.
