“Discuss Women’s Reservation Bill in love, not conflict,” says Sonal Mansingh

Legendary danseuse Sonal Mansingh welcomed the Centre’s decision to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, calling it a significant step towards restoring women’s “natural rights.” She emphasized that the move aligns with Bharat’s traditional values of gender balance, citing the concept of Ardhanarishwar, which represents a complete balance between the male and female.

The government plans to amend the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act, introduce the Delimitation Commission Bill, and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, with 273 seats reserved for women. The delimitation will use the 2011 census for seat redistribution.

Mansingh shared that the demand for 33% women’s representation had been long overdue, noting that the concept of equality between men and women is deeply rooted in Indian philosophy. She highlighted the term ‘Sahadharmacharini’ for the bride in Indian marriages, meaning one who walks alongside her partner in harmony, stressing that this concept applies equally to men.

The danseuse praised the government’s efforts, urging that discussions about the bill be held in a spirit of unity and love, rather than confrontation. She noted that this legislation should be seen as a collective effort to strengthen society, not as a political conflict. Mansingh urged that the 33% reservation be viewed not as an act of charity but as a restoration of women’s natural rights.

A special session has been convened from April 16 to April 18 to discuss the Women’s Reservation Bill, highlighting the government’s commitment to gender equality and women’s political participation. Mansingh congratulated the government for this progressive move, expressing hope that it would enrich the nation’s values and enhance women’s roles in society. (ANI)

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