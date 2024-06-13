Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey owes millions in legal fees, but he insists he has no money

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, who has been accused of sexual assault on many counts, has revealed that his house has been foreclosed on as he owes “many millions” of dollars in legal fees from his sexual misconduct trials.

The actor said on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ that he no longer has a permanent home and barely has any money left to his name, reports Variety.

He said: “It’s funny you ask that question because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put my things in storage.”

The actor said that he is not sure where he is going to live now. He has been in Baltimore since he started shooting ‘House of Cards‘ there.

“I moved there in 2012. This (house) has been my home since 2016. I can’t pay the bills that I owe,” he added.

When asked if he is facing bankruptcy, he said: “There’s been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file but we’ve managed to dodge it, at least as of today.”

As per Variety, since claims of Spacey’s alleged sexual assaults and inappropriate behaviour first arose in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2017, several legal cases were brought against the two-time Oscar winner. In 2022, a jury in New York concluded that he did not molest actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of sexual assault in the early 1980s when Rapp was 14. The next year, a UK court found Spacey not guilty of nine charges of sexual assault from four complainants. Several other charges and lawsuits have been dropped. Spacey has denied all the allegations. (IANS)

Also Read: Singer-songwriter Rihanna flaunts neck-pieces by Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra

Also watch: