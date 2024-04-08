Disha Patani wishes '70 years young' superhero Jackie Chan: 'Nobody like you'

Mumbai: Disha Patani on Sunday wished her 'Kung Fu Yoga' co-star and famous martial artist -- Jackie Chan, on his 70th birthday, thanking him for making our childhood so memorable.

Filmmaker and actor Jackie is also a stuntman, who is known for his acrobatic fighting style.

Disha had starred with him in the 2017 Chinese action adventure comedy film 'Kung Fu Yoga', directed by Stanley Tong.

The movie also featured SonuSood, and AmyraDastur.

On the occasion of the birthday of 'The Forbidden Kingdom' actor, Disha took to Instagram Stories and shared an unseen picture with Jackie, wherein the duo can be seen posing with horses.

Disha is wearing a green jacket, while Jackie is sporting a black jacket and a beanie cap.

The actress wrote: "70 years young...Happy b'day to my superhero and the living legend Taguu".

Disha, who was last seen in 'Yodha', also shared a solo picture of young Jackie, and said: "Nobody like you... Thank you for making our childhood so memorable."

Meanwhile, Disha will be next seen in the multi-starrer upcoming science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C AswaniDutt, under Vyjayanthi Movies. It stars Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and DeepikaPadukone.

She also has ‘Kanguva’, and ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

