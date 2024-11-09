Disney confirms new ‘Star Wars’ film trilogy is in works

Star Wars” is getting a new lease of life with a new set of films. Disney has confirmed that it’s working on a new “Star Wars” trilogy of films. The trilogy will be the first since the “Skywalker” saga. A total of nine films, “Star Wars” wrapped up with the story of Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine in 2019. Currently, they don’t have much to reveal but that it is in the early stages of development and that it will be written by X-Men producer Simon Kinberg. Simon has previously worked in the “Star Wars” universe. He is the man behind the fan-favourite animated series “Star Wars Rebels”. Reports suggest that Simon Kinberg will also produce the movies alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

The new trilogy will begin with a fresh story and is not related to the “Skywalker” saga. Since the project is in the early stages, they can’t reveal much and don’t have timelines on when this will be ready.

The makers haven’t revealed whether the film will have a new set of numbers or will be in continuation with previous films and be called something like “Star Wars 10”.

“Star Wars”, created by George Lucas, is one of the most successful film franchises of all time. The original trilogy was released from 1977-1983. A new prequel trilogy was launched in the late ’90s. It focused on the early years of “Vader” and how he transformed into the villain from the righteous Jedi knight Anakin Skywalker.

“Disney” has several other “Star Wars” projects in the works. “The Mandalorian” and “Grogu”, based on the “Disney” series about a helmeted warrior and his companion, is scheduled for release in theatres in May 2026. (Agencies)

