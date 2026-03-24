Diverse OTT Releases This Week: From Romantic Thrillers to K-Pop Documentaries

The final week of March will feature a wide variety of OTT releases, across multiple genres. With gripping stories, historical dramas, and action-packed adventures, audience can watch from the comfort of their homes on the streaming services.

O'Romeo

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: March 27, 2026

Vishal Bhardwaj's romantic thriller features Shahid Kapoor as Ustara alongside Tripti Dimri as Afsha. The story follows a woman who seeks help from the underworld gangster, taking revenge on a powerful don, Jalal, leading to a dangerous underworld war. For now, the movie will be available for rent.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: March 24, 2026

The second season of the action drama centres on Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), who is dealing with Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who has instituted martial law and an Anti-Vigilante Task Force in New York.

BTS: The Return

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: March 27, 2026

This is a documentary film that chronicles the reunion of the global K-pop group, BTS. Directed by Bao Nguyen, the film will focus on the seven members, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Kaattaan

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: March 27, 2026

The Tamil rural action-thriller web series, directed by M. Manikandan and B. Ajith Kumar, stars Vijay Sethupathi. The series centers around a mysterious man, who is seen as a legend, a monster, and a miracle by his village people. It also features Milind Soman, Muthu, and many more.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: March 26, 2026

An American horror miniseries created by Haley Z. Boston is focused on the narrative around Rachel (Camila Morrone) and her fiancé Nicky (Adam DiMarco), Rachel (Camila Morrone), whose dream wedding becomes a nightmare while visiting her fiancé’s family estate. What happens there? Unveil the mystery by watching the show.

Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: March 26, 2026

The series follows Harry Hole (Tobias Santelmann), a brilliant but deeply tortured and self-destructive homicide detective residing in Oslo. He is battling alcoholism, depression, and personal demons while trying to maintain his career.

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