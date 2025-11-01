Downfall of Prince Andrew: End of Duke of York and the making of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Andrew is no longer a prince. The erstwhile Duke of York will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as his alleged scandalous past has caught up with him—particularly due to a voice from the grave: Virginia Giuffre, who claimed during her life, and again in her posthumous book, that she was a victim of sex trafficking involving the now-former British royal. The favourite child of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the 65-year-old former fighter pilot went from playboy to the poster boy of disgrace. At the height of his fame, Andrew was seen as a modern royal—glamorous, global, and entrepreneurial. But today, his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, stand embarrassed by the actions of their father. This is his story:

Prince Andrew Albert Christian Edward was born on 19 February 1960 at Buckingham Palace. The third child—and second son—of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, he was known for his charm and energy.

He joined the Royal Navy in 1979 and served as a helicopter pilot during the 1982 Falklands War, flying dangerous missions that earned him recognition as a war hero. Andrew rose to the rank of lieutenant commander by 1992 and retired from active duty in 2001, later receiving honorary promotions up to vice admiral. That same year, Andrew was appointed the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment, promoting British business abroad, particularly in Asia and the Middle East. (Agencies)

