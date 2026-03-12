‘Hannahversary’ trailer out: Miley Cyrus celebrates 20 years of Hannah Montana

It has been two decades since Hannah Montana first aired, a show that made Miley Cyrus popular worldwide. Now the actor-singer is revisiting the role and has surprised fans with the trailer for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, sparking a sense of nostalgia among the viewers.

It is set to premiere on March 24 on Disney+, which is exactly 20 years after the fan-favourite series debuted on the Disney Channel in 2006.

The trailer starts with the theme song The Best of Both Worlds playing in the background as Cyrus enters the recreated soundstage of the show. She can be heard saying, “Already getting emotional.” The makers have called the programme “Hannahversary,” and the show will be shot in front of a live studio audience.

As per reports, the anniversary special is set to feature never-before-seen archival footage from the original production. The trailer also showcases Cyrus wearing Hannah’s blonde wig again, and teases fans with other nostalgic glimpses, including the Stewart family living room and the rotating closet where Miley Stewart transformed into her pop-star alter ego.

Additionally, the clip suggests Cyrus could perform as Hannah Montana again. The upcoming show will also include a conversation between Cyrus and podcast host Alex Cooper. “This show defined your generation,” Cooper says in the trailer, to which Cyrus replies, “for the fans.” Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who played Robby Ray Stewart in the series, and her mother, Tish Cyrus, are also set to appear in the show. (Agencies)

