Dr Randeep Guleria warns of deadly heat stroke risk, urges extra care for children and elderly amid North India heatwave

As several parts of India, especially North India, continue to face intense heatwave conditions, noted pulmonologist Randeep Guleria has urged people to take precautions against heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Speaking about the rising temperatures across the country, Dr Guleria said prolonged exposure to extreme heat can seriously affect health, particularly among vulnerable groups like children, elderly people and those with pre-existing heart or lung diseases.

He explained that one of the most common heat-related problems is prickly heat or heat rash caused by excessive sweating. While generally mild, it can be managed with cooling powders and by avoiding overheating.

However, he warned that severe heat exposure can lead to heat stroke, a dangerous condition in which the body loses its ability to regulate temperature. Symptoms may include extremely high body temperature, unconsciousness, seizures and severe exhaustion.

Dr Guleria advised people to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours, especially for strenuous physical activity or outdoor work. He stressed the importance of staying hydrated and maintaining electrolyte balance by consuming fluids such as lemon water, coconut water and oral rehydration solutions like Electral.

He also recommended protective measures against direct sunlight, including using umbrellas or caps, staying in shaded areas and limiting physical exertion in extreme heat.

For those experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat cramps, Dr Guleria suggested increasing fluid and electrolyte intake and using cooling methods like cold sponging to reduce body temperature.

He further urged people to remain indoors as much as possible during severe heatwave conditions to avoid serious health complications. (ANI)

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