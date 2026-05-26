Nicolas Cage says Christopher Nolan ‘won't call me back’ after he rejected 'Insomnia'

As Nicolas Cage prepares for his debut in the 'Spider-Verse', the Oscar-winning actor has revealed that he is unlikely to collaborate with Christopher Nolan anytime soon after turning down a role in the filmmaker's 2002 psychological thriller 'Insomnia.'

In a recent interview, Cage said Nolan stopped approaching him for projects after he declined the offer, adding that many filmmakers take rejection personally, as per Deadline.

"David O. Russell offered me a movie a million years ago," Cage said, adding, "It was a good movie, and he offered it and I said no, and he's the only director that I ever said no to who actually came back and offered me another movie."

The actor went on to explain that most directors do not reconnect after a rejection.

"Most of them, they get their feelings hurt and don't call you back. It's happened a million times to me. It's happened with Christopher Nolan, it's happened with Woody Allen, it's happened with Paul Thomas Anderson. They don't call me back," Cage said, as quoted by Deadline.

Recalling his earlier interaction with Paul Thomas Anderson, Cage added, "He'd shown me a short film with Philip Baker Hall, and we were going to do something and it didn't work out."

Despite those missed collaborations, Cage praised filmmaker David O Russell for reconnecting with him years later for the upcoming sports biopic Madden.

"Anyway, David did call me, and it showed a lot of class that he would call me back and invite me again, and I didn't want to say no to him again because I have great respect for his talent," Cage said, adding, "And it was a beautiful experience. I enjoyed working with David. I enjoyed working with Christian [Bale], John Mulaney," as quoted by Deadline.

The upcoming film 'Madden' stars Cage as legendary football coach and commentator John Madden and traces his role in the creation of the Madden NFL video game franchise.

The cast also includes Christian Bale, John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, Shane Gillis and Joel Murray.

'Madden' is scheduled to premiere on November 26. (ANI)

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