Drishyam 3 becomes the second-highest opening Bollywood film of 2026

Ajay Devgn's latest release, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, is doing well at the box office. The film got a strong opening on its October 2 release and has now emerged as the second-highest weekend opener of 2026, after Dhurandhar 2. The film has collected Rs 176.50 crore at the box office in just three days of its release. The film's earnings have surpassed the weekend collections of Border 2, Toxic (Hindi) and Mirzapur: The Movie.

Drishyam 3 has created multiple records in three days of its release. With Drishyam 3 earning big at the box office, the film has now become Ajay Devgn's biggest opening of his career at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs 66.75 crore nett on its first day, surpassing Singham Again, which previously held the record with an opening of around Rs 43.5 crore net in India.

Other big openers of Ajay Devgn's filmography include Singham Returns, which opened at Rs 32.1 crore, Golmaal Again at Rs 30.15 crore and Raid 2 at Rs 19.25 crore. Drshyam 3 is now the second-biggest opener in Bollywood for the year 2026. The film earned Rs 95.10 crore worldwide on Day 1, including Rs 66.75 crore nett in India.

Dhurandhar 2 currently holds the record of being the biggest opener of the year, earning Rs 226.6 crore worldwide on its opening day, including Rs 145.55 crore nett in India. Drishyam 3 has also surpassed the weekend collections of Border 2, Toxic (Hindi) and Mirzapur: The Movie, emerging as one of the biggest theatrical successes of 2026.

Incidentally, the third film of the franchise has outperformed the previous two films as well. The first Drishyam, released in 2015, collected Rs 5.85 crore net in India on its opening day and eventually earned around Rs 110.40 crore gross worldwide.

Drishyam 2 (2022) had a strong Rs 15.38 crore net domestic opening and earned Rs 342 crore worldwide overall. Drishyam 3 delivered a staggering opening day, netting Rs 66.75 crore in India-more than four times the opening performance of the second instalment-while its Rs 95.10 crore day-one global tally nearly equalled the total lifetime collection of the original Drishyam. (Agencies)

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