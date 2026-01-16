Drishyam 3 Malayalam release date announced

The past continues to haunt. The third chapter of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 has locked a release date in April. One of the most awaited Malayalam movies of the year stars superstar Mohanlal as TV cable operator Georgekutty, who can go to any lengths to protect his family.

The date announcement comes at a time when the Hindi version of the movie has been in the headlines over the exit of Akshaye Khanna post Dhurandhar’s success.

The wait is finally over; the world will again enter the world of TV cable operator Georgekutty in April. And what next he will be doing to safe his family and prove that he and his family had not killed Varun.

On Wednesday (Jan 14), the superstar announced the date with a gripping teaser that had key elements from the last two films, whether it was a yellow bag, a cell phone, the car in the pond, or a shovel with which Georgekutty had done quite a digging. “Years passed. The past didn’t. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | April 2, 2026,” he wrote in the caption.

The date of the release date has been unveiled after the director revealed at an event that the movie is coming out in April, five months before the Hindi version that had Devgn playing the lead. (Agencies)

