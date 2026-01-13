Nikki Glaser’s monologue to standing ovation for Julia Roberts: Most unforgettable moments of the 2026 Golden Globes

Sunday night witnessed the 83rd Golden Globe Awards that took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Kicked off in style, the first show of the award season was filled with glamour, laughter, and emotional moments.

Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as host for a second consecutive year after creating history in 2025 as the first woman to host the ceremony solo. Hamnet, One Battle After Another, and Adolescence dominated the night with Timothée Chalamet emerging as Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy.

Glaser stole the show with her opening monologue, proving why she is a Globes favourite. The comedian took a jab at many celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney. Her most talked-about joke was on the U.S. Justice Department regarding the Epstein files. She also talked about celebrity endorsements, Hollywood habits, and even CBS News, the network airing the show.

Teyana Taylor won Best Supporting Actress for One Battle After Another and moved the audience with her emotional speech. “To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space,” she said, fighting back her tears.

Another heartwarming moment at the award ceremony was when Golden from KPop Demon Hunters won Best Original Song. Delivering an emotional speech, singer-songwriter EJAE said, “I leaned on songs and music to get through it. Now I’m here as a singer and a songwriter. It’s a dream come true to be part of a song that’s helping other girls, other boys, and everyone from all ages to get through their hardships and accept themselves.” The film also took home the award for Best Animated Motion Picture.

The Hollywood actress walked on the Golden Globes stage for the first time after five years. Though she did not win Best Actress in a Drama, Roberts received a loud ovation when she came on stage to present Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy. Responding with gratitude, she joked, “I’m going to be impossible for at least a week.”

This year, politics took centre stage as several stars, including Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, and Natasha Lyonne, added pins to their attire to protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Smart, while accepting her award for Hacks, asked the crowd to “do the right thing,” and director Judd Apatow said, “I believe we’re a dictatorship now.”

At the show, Snoop Dogg presented the Best Podcast award, and he shocked the audience by saying that he was “high.” This led to several seconds of censoring. Teyana Taylor and Erin Doherty were also bleeped during their speeches. (Agencies)

