Dua Lipa Says Surviving Scorching NYC Heat Feels Like an ‘Olympic Sport’

British pop star Dua Lipa has summed up the struggle of beating the scorching heat in The Big Apple, quipping that "anything" done in the sweltering weather feels like an "Olympic sport."

Dua, known for making hits such as "Levitating", "Don't Start Now", "New Rules", "One Kiss", and "Houdini", shared a string of pictures of herself from her visit to the New York City.

The glimpses also showed the mouth-watering food she gorged on and the time she spent with her close friends at the picturesque locale.

The caption read: "Anything in this nyc heat feels like an Olympic sport (sic)." (IANS)

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